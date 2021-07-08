Point Beach police say popup beach party was averted

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The threat of popup beach parties in the municipality over the Fourth of July weekend was quickly averted, according to local law enforcement leaders.

“I would like to take this opportunity to offer my observations from this past holiday weekend and the social media threats of two back-to-back popup beach parties that could have potentially drawn rowdy crowds in excess of 10,000 people,” a report provided by Chief Joseph A. Michigan, read by Councilman Doug Vitale during the borough council’s July 6 meeting, said.

“Once we learned of these planned events, my command staff began to develop an operational plan and I called upon several resources to facilitate these plans. We had assets from the New Jersey State Police, Ocean County Sheriff’s Department, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey Department of Corrections, New Jersey Department of Homeland Security, New Jersey Transit Police and the FBI.

“We showed up in masses to combat the threat of the masses. I am pleased to report that the message we conveyed was: Don’t come to Point Pleasant Beach. We had minimal problems and received extensive praise and gratitude from residents, visitors and business owners,” the police chief said.

In a message on the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department’s Facebook page July 2, Chief Michigan wrote that the department was “aware of an advertisement promoting a ‘Part 2 Beach Party’” for Saturday, July 3 in Point Pleasant Beach.

“There is no specific location, but the police department is monitoring the event very closely with the assistance of Local, County, and State agencies,” the message read. “To ensure the safety of the residents and visitors of our town, the police department is taking every necessary step, and as a precaution, you should expect to see a very high presence of law enforcement on this date.”

In June 2020, a large crowd gathered on the borough’s beach and boardwalk, drawing an extensive police presence. The crowd gathered on Jenkinson’s beach in the area of Arnold Avenue was in the thousands, officials said at the time. Over 100 police officers from neighboring boroughs, as well as State Police officers, were called in to manage the situation, with the police presence lasting late into the night.

