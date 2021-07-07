Melissa Lynn Crompton “Mel-Z,” 41, of Bradley Beach, suddenly passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021.
She was born on May 4, 1980 in Neptune to her loving parents, Richard and Marlene. Melissa grew up in Wall Township and graduated from Wall Township High School. After graduation, Melissa became a hairstylist and worked many years
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required! Register now —>