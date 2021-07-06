Regina Yankowski

Regina Yankowski, 70, of Brick, died on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick.

Ms. Yankowski retired in 2016 as a civil servant at the Ocean County Board of Social Services in Lakewood. She was a graduate of Georgian Court College in Lakewood. She was a communicant of St. Dominic’s

