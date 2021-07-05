Antique Flag Exhibit returned to mark Independence Day

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Patriotic Antique Flag Exhibition returned to the Historic Village at Allaire for the Independence Day holiday weekend.

The display, a popular favorite at the village, ran July 2 , 3 and 4 at the Allaire chapel each day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The annual flag show is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to see antique American flags locally and up close. The flags are part of Allaire Village’s private collection, the oldest of which has been authenticated by the Smithsonian Institute.

