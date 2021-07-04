Lavallette marks Independence Day with Patriotic Bike Parade

LAVALLETTE — Borough residents and officials kicked off the Independence Day holiday weekend on Saturday with the decade-old tradition of the Patriotic Bike Parade along the boardwalk.

The colorful march, hosted by the Lavallette Business Association, begins at President’s Avenue on the boardwalk and proceeds all the way to Trenton Avenue.

“It’s an event that gets bigger and bigger every year,” said Borough Council President Anita F. Zalom. “Everybody shows up dressed for the Fourth of July and they go all out decorating their bikes, too.”

In this first July Fourth weekend since the pandemic disrupted many such celebrations last summer, Ms. Zalom said, “I am especially excited to see the turnout this year.”

Next on the Independence Day week agenda is the Lavallette Beach Patrol 5K Run/Walk on July 7, which will begin at 7 p.m. from the firehouse parking lot. Pre-registration for the event continues through Monday, July 5, but walk-up registration will also be available.

