Rotary holds annual installation dinner

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Boro Rotary Club held its annual installation of officers and directors June 23.

As the Honorable Judge Robert A. Fall presided over the installation, for the first time in the club’s 50 year history the gavel was passed from one spouse to another, with Tom Antonelli, outgoing president, holding the Bible as his wife Bernadette Antonelli was installed as the club’s new president at Manera’s Restaurant in Brick Township.

“When Tom and I moved to Point Pleasant [in 2017], coming from years of being involved in service clubs, we immediately saw how active this Rotary Club was. Everywhere you looked around town, you saw Rotary signs, Rotary sponsorships and Rotary events. We knew this was a club we wanted to get involved in,” Mrs. Antonelli said in her remarks.

“We were welcomed with open arms and every member made us feel welcome. Although we do so much good for the community, it’s also the camaraderie that makes this club special. Although we have only been in this club for a little more than four years, I bring to this club almost 40 years of involvement in service clubs.

“I am a 35 year member and past president of my Kiwanis Club, a past president of the North Arlington Lions Club and past president of the West Hudson/South Bergen Chamber of Commerce. I have held local, state and national positions in my professional organizations. I am no stranger to taking on a leadership role and motivating members to do their best.”

In addition to Mrs. Antonelli being installed as president, John Barone has been named president-elect; Mary Borree vice president; Heidi Tabor secretary; Nancy Rhinesmith treasurer; and Arlene Tylecki sergeant at arms. Each will service from July 1, 2021 until June 30, 2022. Board members include Jeannie Pollock and Bill Pollock as three-year board members, Dave Guetzlaff Sr. and Suzanne Brow as two-year board members, and Laura Doherty and Gary Steen as one-year board members.

“As we come out of one of the most challenging and unprecedented years ever, I look forward to the new year ahead. As things get back to somewhat normalcy, let’s get back out there and show this community that the Point Pleasant Boro Rotary is alive and well,” Mrs. Antonelli added.

“We love living in Point Pleasant Boro and love being part of this Rotary Club. I thank you all for your anticipated support in the upcoming year and I look forward to doing all of the great things this club has always set out to do.”

At the annual installation, three members of the Point Pleasant Boro Rotary Club were awarded the designation of a Paul Harris Fellow. The award is given to individuals who have shown exemplary service to Rotary and the Rotary Foundation and is named after the founder of the Rotary organization, Paul Harris. This year’s awardees included Ms. Brow, and Mr. and Mrs. Antonelli.

