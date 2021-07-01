Fireworks scheduled in Manasquan on Friday, July 2

MANASQUAN — Fireworks are scheduled for Friday, July 2, at the beach in Manasquan.

Belmar has postponed its fireworks set for Friday, citing weather concerns.

In Manasquan, the Billy Lawlor Concert Fireworks sponsored by Leggett’s, will begin at dusk, following the borough’s annual Little League Parade and Decorated Bike Contest sponsored by the Manasquan Beach Improvement Association [MBIA].

Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach will have its fireworks at dusk on Sunday, with ocean and sky providing the backdrop.

Lavallette has changed the date of its fireworks display to Sunday, July 11, at 8 p.m., at the gazebo on the boardwalk.

The newly named Jersey Shore BlueClaws minor league baseball team plans fireworks displays at the Lakewood ballpark following its games on Friday, July 2, Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4. Gates open for the games at 6 p.m.

In Bradley Beach, a fireworks display that had been scheduled for July 3, remained postponed at press time. The borough cited public safety and crowd control concerns.

“We realize this is a big disappointment but we hope to announce the future date shortly,” Mayor Larry Fox said. “We will continue to monitor intelligence reports in terms of crowd control and ensure decisions are in the best safety interests of our residents.”

