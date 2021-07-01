Councilwoman Pamela Snyder leaves for judgeship

POINT PLEASANT — Pamela Snyder tendered her resignation from the Point Pleasant Borough Council on June 25, a day after the New Jersey State Senate confirmed her appointment as a New Jersey Superior Court judge.

Ms. Snyder, who will succeed retiring Superior Court Judge Patricia B. Roe, is one of nine new judges appointed by the 11-member Senate Judiciary Committee, after having been nominated by Gov. Phil Murphy on June 17.

In January, Ms. Snyder was sworn into her third term on the dais. She served as council president in 2020 and served as chair, vice chair, and member of a number of borough committees and commissions including land use/zoning and code enforcement, administration, recreation, as well as was liaison to the borough’s zoning board of adjustment.

A resident of the borough for 19 years, Ms. Snyder earned her Bachelor of Arts in English literature from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. She also earned her Juris Doctor, graduating magna cum laude, from Seton Hall School of Law in Newark.

“It is with mixed emotions that I write this letter of resignation and request that my resignation be accepted and effective immediately,” Ms. Snyder’s June 25 letter, obtained by The Ocean Star, states. “It has been my absolute pleasure and honor to serve the residents of Point Pleasant Borough for more than seven years as a member of the Boro’s council.

“During that time, I have had the opportunity to work alongside some of the most devoted, smart and selfless people I have ever met, both on the dais and through my interactions with our Boro employees, residents and professionals. I know that the Boro is in good hands as I leave my position as councilmember to pursue a vocation that precludes me from finishing out my three year term on council.”

Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci Jr. explained that a judge can not be involved in political activities of any kind, so once the nomination was confirmed by the state senate last Thursday, the councilwoman had to resign.

“We will certainly miss councilwoman, now Judge Snyder on the dais. She was a valuable member of council and helped us reach the levels of success that we’ve been able to accomplish these last few years,” he wrote in an email to The Ocean Star.

