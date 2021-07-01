$955,255 American Rescue grant to aid safe return to school

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach School District has been named the recipient of Emergency and Secondary School Emergency Relief [ESSER] grants totaling $955,256 from the state Department of Education.

Launched earlier this year, the federal American Rescue Plan Act provides additional ESSER funding to states and school districts to assist in safely reopening and operating schools in a full-time return beginning in September. To be eligible for the grant, the district was tasked with developing a Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan, which was due June 24. A survey on the plan received more than 250 comments and other feedback from school community members.

“We have to file a request for those grant funds and part of this request requires us to put together a Safe Return to In-Person Instruction Plan … and also to seek stakeholder input. The topics that are covered in that survey mostly are tied to required elements of the plan,” Superintendent William Smith said in a recent video message.

“We returned safely to school this year … but all districts who are receiving these funds have to put together a plan. For some districts it would be their very first plan, for us it very much piggybacks the plan we announced and used for the entirety of this year.”

According to Mr. Smith, the plan submitted to the federal government must be updated every six months. Available to view on the district website, the plan highlights several subject areas, including maintaining health and safety and ensuring continuity of services, as well as universal and correct wearing of masks; physical distancing; handwashing and respiratory etiquette; cleaning and maintaining facilities; contact tracing in combination with isolation and quarantine; diagnostic and screening testing; and efforts to provide vaccinations to educators, other staff and students, if eligible.

“This is the third of a series, primarily focused on making sure that the students are receiving the support they need as they transition back to school. We were in person nearly every day for full days for the entire year, so for us some of the federal requirements in the plan might seem out of sync with where we are, just because we are kind of ahead of what they are asking for, but it is always good,” Mr. Smith said.

