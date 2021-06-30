Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy to provide laughs all summer long

KAYLA MARSH

THE OCEAN STAR

Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach is presenting a summer season full of big laughs and good times for visitors to the Jersey Shore.

“We have a lot of big names coming through,” owner Dino Ibelli said.

Headliners this summer season include Paul Venier, July 1; Vic Dibitetto, July 2; Joe Currie, July 7 and 8; Mike Feeney, July 9 and 10; Rev Bob Levy, July 14 to 17; Mike Cannon, July 21 and 22; Jeff Norris and Renee DeLorenzo, July 23 and 24; Luis J. Gomez, July 28 to 31; Andrew Dice Clay, Aug. 4 and 5; Aaron Berg, Aug. 6 and 7; Jay Black, Aug. 11 and 12; Joe DeVito, Aug. 13 and 14; Chris Johnston, Aug. 18 and19; Adam Ferrara, Aug. 21 and 21; and Nicky Smigs Aug. 25 to 28.

“The customers coming back [following restrictions being eased amid the novel coronavirus pandemic] we were just like, ‘thank God.’ We knew we were going to make it because we have been here for so long but just to see the smiles on their faces and the laughter and the comics are just bouncing off the walls because now they are working because they didn’t work all year,” Mr. Ibelli said.

“The one good thing during COVID, there are a lot of people who think they’re comedians and it shook them out during COVID because there is no way they could have survived, so the comics that are out there now these are the hardcore good comics so our stage always has great comics on it. We don’t put amateurs onstage.

“I think a misconception too is everyone thinks we’re busier in the summertime but that is actually our slow time because there are so many other options. You have been in the house all winter and then you get a nice 75 degree day with a breeze, the last thing you would want to do is come back inside. Our best months in order are November, December and April but obviously the summertime there is a different crowd of people coming in and we bring in major headliners to fill the room so it’s great to see the summer crowds coming in.”

According to its website Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club, located at 518 Arnold Ave., is owned by Mr. Ibelli and his brother Jerry Ibelli. What began as Ferrara’s Ristorante doing comedy one night a week has grown to one of the biggest full time comedy clubs on the East Coast.

Mr. Ibelli discussed how the novel coronavirus pandemic has opened up new opportunities to bring entertainment to community members.

“We tried a couple of Zoom shows but the feedback with the comics was they need the live interaction. A couple of Zoom shows you had a dog running across the screen, you had babies crying in the background, it just really wasn’t comedy,” he said.

“What we did was we adapted to doing some outdoor shows. I had a connection back in the hotel business and the gentleman runs the East Brunswick Square Mall and we are doing some shows in the parking lot. We had three shows last year and we have six booked for this year.

“We are also part of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and they reached out to me and said Blue Claws would like to do some activities so we rented out the stadium last year. We only had 500 capacity max unfortunately because of restrictions, but we have a couple shows lined up this year.

“The pandemic hurt us, don’t get me wrong, we were closed down for six months, but it opened up the door to two new venues for me. We opened back up again Sept. 11 at 25 percent occupancy, then the governor gave us an extra 10 percent around Valentine’s Day, and then went to 50 percent around Easter time and we opened up fully the Friday before Memorial Day weekend.”

Shows and headliners taking the stage outdoors this summer season at the Brunswick Square Mall Parking Lot in East Brunswick include Comedians Of The Compound on July 17; Rich Vos and Jim Florentine on July 23; and Vic Dibitetto on July 24. That Metal Show will take the stage at First Energy Park in Lakewood Aug. 14.

“Another thing that was brought to light with the pandemic, because we had the 10 o’clock curfew and because we were at 35 percent occupancy, some of my major acts, to get them in I had to do two shows so I started doing a dinner show starting at 4 o’clock in the afternoon on a Saturday,” Mr. Ibelli said.

“It went so well that I am actually booking some earlier shows now because those are the shows the older generation would come out to because they want to be home and in bed by 9 o’clock at night and it works out great for them. It opened up another avenue for us where we are doing earlier shows than we ever anticipated. Out of the box, that is our thinking.”

To confirm showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.unclevinniescomedyclub.com/. For more information call 732-899-3900.