FRIDAY, JULY 2

ABERDEEN

Location: Veteran’s Memorial Park

Celebration will feature food, multiple

bouncy castles, music, and fireworks at

dusk.

BARNEGAT

Location: Barnegat High School

Fireworks start at dusk. Rain date: July 5

LAKEWOOD

Location: FirstEnergy Park

Fireworks following the home game.

MANASQUAN

Location: Main Beach

Billy Lawlor concert at 7:30 p.m. Fire

works to follow at dusk. Rain date: July 3

MATAWAN

Location: Lake Lefferts lakefront

Fireworks begin at dusk. Rain date: July 9

SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE

Location: Six Flags Blvd.,

Jackson Township

Enjoy rides, food and live music during

July 4th Fest starting on July 2 and

continuing until July 4. Fireworks start at

10 p.m. each night.

SATURDAY, JULY 3

HAZLET

Location: Veterans Memorial Park,

1776 Union Ave.

Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

Rain date: July 5

LAKEWOOD

Location: FirstEnergy Park

Fireworks following the home game.

UNION BEACH

Location: Beachfront

Fireworks will start at dusk.

Rain date: July 5

SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE

Location: Six Flags Blvd., Jackson Township

Enjoy rides, food and live music during July

4th Fest starting on July 2 and continuing

until July 6. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. each

night.

SUNDAY, JULY 4

BEACHWOOD

Location: Beachfront

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

LAKEWOOD

Location: FirstEnergy Park

The BlueClaws’ biggest fireworks show of

the year following the home game.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Location: Boardwalk

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE

Location: Six Flags Blvd., Jackson Township

Enjoy rides, food and live music during July

4th Fest starting on July 2 and continuing

until July 4. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. each

night.

TOMS RIVER

Location: Shelter Cove Beach, Bay Ave. and

Cove Point Rd.

Fireworks start at 9pm.

SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE

Location: Six Flags Blvd., Jackson

Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS

Location: Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor

Fireworks start at 9:45 pm.

HOLMDEL BELL WORKS FIREWORKS

Location: 101 Crawfords Corners Rd.

Fireworks start just after dusk.

SATURDAY, JULY 11

LAVALLETTE

Location: Lavallette Gazebo, Bay Blvd.

Patriotic concert at 7pm followed by

fire works.

WEEKLY FIREWORKS

POINT PLEASANT BEACH,

JENKINSON’S BOARDWALK

Every Thursday night

Fireworks start at 9 p.m. and are viewable

from any spot on the boardwalk.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Every Wednesday

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. and can be

enjoyed from any spot on the boardwalk.

BRICK TOWNSHIP

SummerFest at Windward Beach Park

Concerts begin at 7 p.m. on July 1, 8, 15 and

22 with fireworks after every show.