FRIDAY, JULY 2
ABERDEEN
Location: Veteran’s Memorial Park
Celebration will feature food, multiple
bouncy castles, music, and fireworks at
dusk.
BARNEGAT
Location: Barnegat High School
Fireworks start at dusk. Rain date: July 5
LAKEWOOD
Location: FirstEnergy Park
Fireworks following the home game.
MANASQUAN
Location: Main Beach
Billy Lawlor concert at 7:30 p.m. Fire
works to follow at dusk. Rain date: July 3
MATAWAN
Location: Lake Lefferts lakefront
Fireworks begin at dusk. Rain date: July 9
SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE
Location: Six Flags Blvd.,
Jackson Township
Enjoy rides, food and live music during
July 4th Fest starting on July 2 and
continuing until July 4. Fireworks start at
10 p.m. each night.
SATURDAY, JULY 3
HAZLET
Location: Veterans Memorial Park,
1776 Union Ave.
Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
Rain date: July 5
LAKEWOOD
Location: FirstEnergy Park
Fireworks following the home game.
UNION BEACH
Location: Beachfront
Fireworks will start at dusk.
Rain date: July 5
SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE
Location: Six Flags Blvd., Jackson Township
Enjoy rides, food and live music during July
4th Fest starting on July 2 and continuing
until July 6. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. each
night.
SUNDAY, JULY 4
BEACHWOOD
Location: Beachfront
Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
LAKEWOOD
Location: FirstEnergy Park
The BlueClaws’ biggest fireworks show of
the year following the home game.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Location: Boardwalk
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE
Location: Six Flags Blvd., Jackson Township
Enjoy rides, food and live music during July
4th Fest starting on July 2 and continuing
until July 4. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. each
night.
TOMS RIVER
Location: Shelter Cove Beach, Bay Ave. and
Cove Point Rd.
Fireworks start at 9pm.
SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE
Location: Six Flags Blvd., Jackson
Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 7
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS
Location: Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor
Fireworks start at 9:45 pm.
HOLMDEL BELL WORKS FIREWORKS
Location: 101 Crawfords Corners Rd.
Fireworks start just after dusk.
SATURDAY, JULY 11
LAVALLETTE
Location: Lavallette Gazebo, Bay Blvd.
Patriotic concert at 7pm followed by
fire works.
WEEKLY FIREWORKS
POINT PLEASANT BEACH,
JENKINSON’S BOARDWALK
Every Thursday night
Fireworks start at 9 p.m. and are viewable
from any spot on the boardwalk.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Every Wednesday
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. and can be
enjoyed from any spot on the boardwalk.
BRICK TOWNSHIP
SummerFest at Windward Beach Park
Concerts begin at 7 p.m. on July 1, 8, 15 and
22 with fireworks after every show.