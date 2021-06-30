Al Fresco dining not going anywhere

By Courtenay Dolan & Anthony Rossics

Night & Day Magazine

As we put the pandemic in the rear view mirror, there are many restaurants trying to figure out how to deal with the investment they made in outdoor dining spaces. Between purchasing tents and enclosures, new lighting, fans in hot weather, heaters in cold weather, new furniture and workstations, restaurateurs spent hundreds if not thousands of dollars to make outdoor dining work. In order to make it profitable, some are opting to keep it going even as the threat of the virus subsides. It’s good food in fresh air, it’s cocktails under the sun at dusk, it’s the future.

WILL IT STAY OR WILL IT GO?

Well when it’s a converted shipping container it’s going to stay. “It was a big investment to purchase a shipping container and have it converted into a full bar, with draft beer and tvs” says Rob Johnson, co-owner of Woody’s Roadside Tavern in Farmingdale. The restaurant had attempted backyard dining starting four years ago with mediocre results. They took a big space behind the Tavern, had it flattened, added some picnic tables and high tops with a small tiki bar but inclement weather made the yard messy and they didn’t get a good response. Then Covid hit and the whole place closed down. They tried some take-out service but that was flat so Rob and his partners knew they had to do something big, super big, shipping container big.

By June, 2020 when outdoor dining was able to open, Rob and his staff were ready. They had invested in a shipping container and had it professionally converted into a functioning bar. Adhering strictly to Covid safety protocols for outside dining, small groups at tables safely spaced apart, they hoped people would come back. And that they did. “The response has been great,” says Rob, “It was a pretty big investment so the outside bar is staying”.

THE BEER GARDEN PHENOMENON

Last Wave Brewing Co. co-owner Nick Jiorle and his partners had been planning a Beer Garden for expansion purposes before Covid hit. Established in May 2017, and with beer distributed to over 100 bars, restaurants and liquor stores across the Jersey Shore and Northern New Jersey, they had a need to expand. More space allowed for more brewing but plans got moved up when indoor dining was barred and by spring 2020 when outdoor dining was taking off, the decision to push forward with the Beer Garden ahead of schedule was made. The beer was being brewed so someone had to drink it. The owners purchased the tents, lighting, heaters with propane tanks, and extra tables & chairs. The brewery went from bar service to table service which required the purchase of a new software system and hiring more staff.

By the end of June right before the 4th of July, Last Wave Brewing Co. opened the Beer Garden. During a really difficult time for bars and restaurants, Nick said “the Beer Garden was huge for continuing to get customers to the brewery and allowed for net positive for our business.” Customers lined up and waited to get in on weekends. Groups of patrons were allowed 90 minutes in the Garden and then were asked to move on so others could be let in. Management took the Covid protocols very seriously so that as Nick said “people felt safe here.” The Brewery has gone before the Point Pleasant Beach zoning board and received unanimous approval to make the beer garden permanent, Nick says “which means we can now build out the beer garden into a vibrant and welcoming space with better seating and landscaping.”

Even during a pandemic, people need beer, so these quick thinking brewery owners took a future plan of expansion, kicked it into high gear and not only made it through unprecedented times but set themselves up for even more success.

THE SHORE HOUSE COMMITS TO OUTDOOR SPACES

The Shore House Bar and Grill originally placed a 30 by 60 tent that they heated for patrons this past winter. The area was warm enough for customers to remove their jackets with freezing temperatures outside of the tented area.

According to Frank Gullace, owner of The Shore House Bar and Grill also used 12 bubble tents that each were individually heated and came with their own bluetooth speaker and six fire pit day beds.

“As the warm weather rolls in we still have the large tent up as well as the firepit day beds, but we have transitioned from the bubble tents to individual cabanas outside. It is a summertime oasis without the traffic and congestion of the beach,” he said.

“During the winter we believed our only opportunity to stay in business was to go ‘all in’ with our outdoor set up. With such limited indoor capacity we did our best to give people the best outdoor experience possible so our business could continue to operate and keep our incredible team employed and supported,” said Mr. Gullace.

“This summer, there are still a ton of people who want to sit outside. Who wouldn’t want to be outside at the beautiful Jersey Shore? We continue to host events and parties under our large tent, baptisms, weddings, grad parties, etc and there is nothing better than sitting at one of our fire-pits as the sun sets and the evening chill rolls in.”

With this commitment to the unique outdoor seating options, customers have plenty to choose from and of course, they can also go inside if they wish to. The varied options is by design and part of The Shore House’s aim to exceed customer expectations.

Mr. Gullace said, “Our goal is to always exceed customer’s expectations. We believe that our outdoor set up was received tremendously well by the community. We are constantly getting stopped by people who are saying how much they enjoy our outdoor space. It is truly gratifying that people are enjoying the product we are putting out because people have a tremendous amount of options to choose from at the Jersey Shore this time of year and the fact that they are still choosing us is a great feeling and is more appreciated than people can understand.”

The Shore House hope that they will never have to take the outside setup down as it has been great for their business and allowed them to increase their staff and support more people and families than they were able to in the past. Providing these options is a team effort.

“I just wanted to give our team a tremendous amount of credit. With the ever changing rules and regulations that this last year plus has brought, our team has rolled with the punches every step of the way,” said Mr. Gullace. “Whether it was serving customers in the pouring rain, falling snow, freezing cold, extreme heat, they showed up each and every day with a positive attitude in order to provide the best customer service experience possible. People are here to relax and escape the day to day, and we tried our best to keep things as normal as possible for people in a time of such abnormality.”

DINING PATIO AT TAP HOUSE

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants saw themselves using outdoor dining as a way to house patrons while inside dining restrictions varied due to government mandates.

One restaurant that saw themselves using outdoor dining was the Tap House in Spring Lake Heights, who was approved for an expanded-premises liquor license for the outdoor seating area that will be constructed between the existing building and Route 71.

Tap House owners John Sullivan and Cornelius Durkin attended the Spring Lake Heights Council Meeting where the license expansion was approved.

Mr. Sullivan said, “We’re happy with the outcome. We understand the concerns of the neighbors and we are going to make sure it is operated as a family-friendly outside dining opportunity.”