2021 Jersey Shore Beach Guide

By Courtenay Dolan

Night & Day Magazine

After a year like no other, it’s time to cut loose and enjoy all that the Jersey Shore beaches have to offer. Whether you’re a day-tripper, weekend warrior or a seasoned local, it’s time to choose a beach in Monmouth or Ocean counties and make the most of it. Miles of sun-drenched sand and cool ocean waters await your arrival, so grab your chair and umbrella and get ready to relax and enjoy.

ASBURY PARK

Daily badge weekday: $6

Daily badge weekend & holiday: $9

Season badge adult: $70

Season badge teens & seniors: $20

Restrooms: Located at First Avenue, Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park Convention Hall, Seventh Avenue and Deal Lake Drive

Showers: Located at most beach entrances

Parking: Pay-station street parking

Of note: Beach umbrellas and chairs are available to rent. The Boardwalk features mini-golf, music, playgrounds, restaurants, retail, a splash park and more.

AVON-BY-THE-SEA

Daily badge 12 and over: $12

Season badge adult: $100

Season badge teens and seniors: $55

Restrooms: Located on the boardwalk at Lincoln and Norwood avenues

Parking: Free on the street

Of note: Features eclectic shops as well as a pavilion with dining and beach amenities. Avon also has Little Free Library boxes filled with books for the taking.

BAY HEAD

Daily badge: $9; free for 11 and under

Season badge adult: $90

Restroom: End of Howe Street

Parking: Free on street and municipal lot

Of note: Surfing beaches on Strickland Avenue and Osborne Avenue; playground for children at the end of Howe Street.

BELMAR

Daily badge: $9; free for 15 and under

Season badge adult: $70

Season badge seniors: $30

Restrooms: Located on the boardwalk

Showers: Located at each beachfront entrance

Parking: Parking spaces along the boardwalk cost $1 per hour

Of note: Wide, sandy beaches surrounded by a busy boardwalk, with plenty of restaurants just across Ocean Avenue. Boogie board beaches are located at 7th, 14th, and 20th avenues. Surfing beaches are at 17th and 18th avenues.

BRADLEY BEACH

Daily badge: $9; free for 12 and under

Season badge adult: 80

Season badge seniors & juniors ages 13-15: $30

Restrooms/showers: Public restrooms are located at Newark, LaReine,Third and Evergreen avenues. Showers are located at each beach entrance. Changing rooms are located at Cliff and Third avenues.

Parking: All parking on the east side of Ocean Avenue and the east end of Bradley Boulevard is paid parking. Spaces are numbered and payment is accepted at pay-station kiosks on Ocean Ave. and Sylvan Lake. Parking is free on the west side of Ocean Avenue.

Of note: Surf beach is located at Third Avenue. Fishing is allowed on beach jetties at Lake Terrace, Park Place and Brinley and Second avenues at the discretion of lifeguards. Beach is accessible for those who use wheelchairs at Newark, Brinley, Third and Evergreen avenues. The beachfront has food concessions at Cliff, LaReine, and Second avenues.

LONG BRANCH

Daily badge weekdays: $5

Daily badge weekends & holidays: $7; $3 for ages 14-17; under age 13 free

Season badge adults 18-61: $45; 65 and over free

Season badge students 14-17: $30; 13 and under free

Restrooms/showers: Located at West End Avenue, Cottage Place, N Bath Avenue, Great Lawn Beach, Laird Street Beach, Seaview Avenue, Chelsea Avenue and Morris Avenue Beach. There are also shower towers located at Brighton Avenue, S. Bath Avenue and Pavilion Avenue. Parking: $10 per day in public lots

Of note: Lockers, bathhouses and cabanas are available to rent for the season. Surf chairs and water chairs are available for use. On the boardwalk, Pier Village offers restaurants and shops.

MANASQUAN

Daily badge: $10 under age 12 free

Season badge adult: $85

Senior badge age 65 and older: $30

Parking: Located at Elks beach, Main Beach, Brielle Road Beach, and Inlet Beach

Showers: Located at Sea Watch, Riddle, Main, Brielle, Pompano, Whiting, and the Inlet beach.

Parking: Free on street; also five municipal lots that require fee or a seasonal parking pass

Of note: A mile-long stretch of family friendly beaches plus areas for surfing, fishing and sports.

MONMOUTH BEACH

Daily badge: $9

Season badge: $75

Restrooms/showers: available at 29 Ocean Ave.

Parking: Free on street and a large lot at the South end of the beach

Of note: There is also a snack bar at the pavilion.

OCEAN GROVE

Daily badge: $10

Season badge adult: $95

Season badge ages 12-17 and seniors 65 and over: $50

Restrooms: Located at Ocean Avenue, Ocean Ave. & Ocean Pathway, Embury Avenue

Showers: Public on the boardwalk

Parking: Free on the street

Of note: Offers fun beach activities such as sandcastle contests, biathlon, and family movie nights. Beach concessions located on the beach as well as beach chair and umbrella rentals.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH

JENKINSON’S

Daily badge weekday: $11

Daily badge weekend and holiday: $12

Daily badge children 5-11: $3; weekends: $4, under 5 free

Season badge 12 and over: $110; seniors $80

Season badge ages 5-11: $55

Restrooms/showers: Access to bathhouse facilities included with beach badge fee

Parking: Street and lot parking available, rates vary.

Of note: Beach chairs and umbrellas can be rented on a first-come, first-served basis. Jenkinson’s Boardwalk offers food, games and rides.

MARTELL’S

Daily badge weekday: $6

Daily badge weekends: $7.50

Daily badge weekend and holiday: $12

Season badge: $70

Season badge ages 5-11: $55

Bathrooms: inside Martell’s complex.

Of note: Access from Central Avenue. The beach is backed by a beach bar where you can buy drinks and snacks. Lifeguards are on duty from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

BRADSHAW BEACH

Daily badge weekday: $6

Daily badge weekends: $7

Season badge: $90

Of note: At the end of Washington Avenue.

MARYLAND AVENUE BEACH

Daily badge weekdays: $6

Daily badge weekends and holidays: $7

Season badge: $75

Badges are for 12 and older

Of note: Located at Maryland Avenue. Lifeguard services daily after June.

RISDEN’S BEACH

Daily badge weekdays: $8 age 12 and over

Daily badge weekends & holiday: $9

Child badge: $2 age 4-11 with paid adult

Season badge adult: full season is $90, adult Memorial Day to July 31 is $65, adult Aug. 1 to Labor Day is $50. Child: full season (with purchased adult badge) is $45.

Restrooms: Bathhouses with restrooms and changing rooms are available.

Of note: This beach is located between Trenton and New Jersey avenues. Umbrella rentals are $9 daily.

SANDY HOOK

Daily parking: $20 per car

Seasonal parking: $100

Beaches and parks on Sandy Hook are free.

Restrooms/showers: Available at all beach areas, but there is limited availability of showers and changing rooms.

Of note: Visitors who arrive by foot, bicycle or public transportation are free. Mobile food vendors offer an array of foods. On a clear day you can see the Manhattan skyline.

SEA GIRT

Daily badge: $11.98

Season badge adult: $110 under age 12 free

Season badge seniors ages 65 and up: $65

Restrooms/Showers: located at the pavilion on Beacon Boulevard.

Parking: Free for all beachgoers.

Of note: Clean, safe, sandy white beaches and beautifully landscaped boardwalk. Check out the panoramic view of the Atlantic Ocean, which begins at the historic Sea Girt Lighthouse.

SEVEN PRESIDENTS OCEANFRONT PARK, LONG BRANCH

Daily badge 18 and over: $8

Season badge adult: $75

Season badge seniors ages 65 and up: $30

Restrooms/Showers: In pavilion

Parking: Daily parking passes are $10; season parking is $75.

Of note: A 38-acre beach park open for swimming, sun and surf. A snack bar, covered eating area and outdoor showers are available to beach patrons, as is a beach volleyball court. Tony’s Place inclusive playground and the skateplex are open.

SPRING LAKE

Daily badge ages 12 and up: $10

Season badge adult: $110

Season badge seniors: $80

Restrooms/showers: Available at Pier Beach, the North End Pavilion and the South End Pavilion.

Parking: free in street

Of note: Some of the cleanest, most manicured beaches in New Jersey. Known for its quiet, relaxed expanses of sand perfect for families. The two-mile boardwalk offers snack bars at the pavilions. Each pavilion also features a saltwater pool.

UNION BEACH

Entrance to the bay beach is free and parking is available. The bay beach is a unique area along the Raritan Bay that stretches about 1.9 square miles. Head to the northeastern point where you’ll find a quiet beach running along the extensive salt marshes, and a great vantage point for birding.

BRICK TOWNSHIP BEACHES 1 & 3

Daily badge: $8

Season badges: $30

Ages 12 and under and Veterans are free.

Restrooms/Showers: Both beaches have restrooms with showers and lockers.

Parking: Daily parking is $5 per car. Season parking pass $30. Additional parking across the street.

Of note: both beaches have snack concessions

ISLAND BEACH STATE PARK

SEASIDE PARK

You are required to pay a per-car entry fee when you enter Island Beach State Park.

Weekdays for New Jersey residents: $6; nonresidents $12.

Weekends and holidays for New Jersey residents: $10; nonresidents $20.

Motorcycles for NJ residents: $5; nonresidents $7.

Restrooms/showers: located in the pavilions

Parking: Included in per-car entry fee

Of note: Miles of sand dunes and white sandy beaches offer habitat to maritime plants and diverse wildlife. Offers the state’s largest osprey colony, as well as peregrine falcons, wading birds, shorebirds, waterfowl and migrating songbirds. Swimming and surf fishing are very popular.

LAVALLETTE

Daily badge: $12

Weekly badge: $35

Season badge: $60

Season badge seniors 65 & over: $20

Restrooms/Showers: No public restrooms

Parking: available on side streets and ocean blocks. Municipal lots require a sticker which can be bought for $10.

Of note: Just over one mile of well maintained boardwalk that is non-commercial and offers excellent views of the beach and the ocean. Boutiques and restaurants are situated along Highway 35.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Daily badge: $9

Weekly badge: $35

Season badge: $60

Children ages 11 and under are free.

Restrooms/showers: Located on the boardwalk at Hiering, Kearney, and Webster avenues. Hot showers, lockers, and changing rooms are available for $3 at the Hiering Avenue building

Parking: free on street

Of note: Public access to the beach can be found on almost every block. The northern end of the beach is reserved for surfing. Boardwalk, food and fun available. Offers beach fee discounts throughout the summer.

SEASIDE PARK

Daily badge: $12

Weekly badge: $35

Season badge: $65

Season badge seniors: $20

Restrooms/showers: Located near the intersection of 6th and SE Central Aves. on 13th Ave., and at the Boathouse on North Central Ave.

Parking: Street and lot parking available, rates vary.

Of note: Popular beach featuring a myriad of shops, accommodations and restaurants, plus a boardwalk offering rides, fun and games for the whole family. Public access to the beach can be found on almost every block.