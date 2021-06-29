BRADLEY BEACH — Fireworks originally scheduled for July 3 in Bradley Beach have been postponed.

On Monday, the borough announced that its public safety team ” has just concluded a meeting with other law enforcement officials and we have made the decision that this postponement is in the best interest of our residents and seasonal visitors.”

“We realize this is a big disappointment but we hope to announce the future date shortly,” Mayor Larry Fox said. “We will continue to monitor intelligence reports in terms of crowd control and ensure decisions are in the best safety interests of our residents.”

