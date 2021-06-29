Brielle Day to return in September

BRIELLE — Brielle Day will return this year.

The annual event, which draws tens of thousands to Brielle Park off Union Lane each September, was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But it will be back this year.

“Brielle Day is officially on, Sept. 11, 2021 … We are having Brielle Day after a year of putting it on hold,” Mayor Thomas B. Nicol announced at the borough council meeting on Monday, June 28. “We’re glad to have it back.”

The carnival-style event traditionally includes a huge craft fair, food booths, music, fire engine rides and games for children. Brielle Day serves as a major fundraiser for dozens of civic organizations in town, from Brielle Fire Co. No. 1, which offers its famous roast beef sandwiches and beer garden, to the Brielle Woman’s Club, which runs the craft fair, tea garden and raffle.

Mayor Nicol said one tradition that remains uncertain this time is the 10K race, because the person who runs it, Jack Cheer, has retired.

The Brielle Day get-together, a borough tradition for nearly half a century, is held on the first Saturday after Labor Day, so that the emphasis is on community, not tourism, according to borough officials.

