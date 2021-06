Catherine R. Matey, 94, of Haverford, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, after a short illness.

Born in Manasquan, Cathy was a long-time resident of Camp Hill and Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, before relocating to The Quadrangle in Haverford, Pennsylvania in 2014 to be closer to family.

She retired, after 30 years of service, as