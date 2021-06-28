Bay Head presents art and the artists in Centennial Park exhibit

BAY HEAD — Centennial Park was transformed on Sunday, June 27 as some 70 artists and craftmakers participated in the borough’s fifth annual Art in the Park exhibition.

The event, which was sponsored by the Bay Head Business Association, was ran arom 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featured a variety of works, as well as the artists themselves, including Kevin Hammell and his hand carved decoys and shorebirds, Susan Pelligra of Beaded By The Beach and her hand woven jewelry and Michele Krauss’ of Michele Danielle Contemporary Art, specializing in pop art and abstract paintings.

Mr. Hammell, whose wares are made in Point Pleasant said, “I love this show, I’ve been doing it for three years now and I really like it.”

When asked what inspired him to carve his decoys and shorebirds Mr. Hammell said, “I’ve been doing it since I was 14. We used to make our own for duck hunting and it just took off to another level and another level and then selling them.”

Mr. Hammell also noted that his favorite bird to carve is the sanderling, which can be seen running up and down the beach. Anyone interested in Mr. Hammell’s work can call 732-703-5748 for more information.

Ms. Pelligra, whose wears are made in Manasquan said, “I do all of my own designs and beadwork by hand.”

As this was Ms. Pelligra’s first time showing her art at the annual event she said, “I saw so many visual artists and the painters on Instagram that I follow and I was so happy when I found out that I was accepted to this year’s Art in the Park.”

“I make handmade beaded jewelry, a lot of earrings and a lot of bracelets and a few necklaces, that our all my own designs and are made with little tiny beads of glass,” said Ms. Pelligra.

Interested parties in Ms. Pelligra’s work can be seen on her website www.BeadedByTheBeach.com or by visiting her Instagram @beadedbythebeach.

Ms. Krauss, who is showcasing her art for the fourth time at this event said, “I do two things that are quite different. I do large-scale pop art, I do rockstars and cultural figures and people that I find cool and I also do abstract art, I do acrylic pouring, abstract art that I make out of joint compound. I do a couple of different things, they are different but I enjoy both of them.”

“I’ve always drawn people since I was young, I started drawing faces when I was quite young and I was obsessed and I don’t know why, I just kept doing that and about 10 years ago when I moved back to New Jersey from California, I started painting large scale and I also got into abstract art, I think I saw something online and it just kept going from there as I followed one lead to another,” said Ms. Krauss.

Ms. Krauss mentioned that when it comes to the pop art she creates, she tends to do classic glamour such as Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn and she paints musicians such as Dave Grohl, David Bowie and Freddie Mercury.

“It’s a great experience and it’s great fun and it’s a great way for artists to showcase what they do,” said Ms. Krauss, when asked about the Art in the Park event.

