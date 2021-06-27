Civil War reenactors gather for encampment in Wall

WALL TOWNSHIP — Over this past weekend, the Old Wall Historical Society hosted The Second NJ Brigade, who brought the Civil War back to life at Old Wall Historical Society’s annual Civil War Encampment.

The brigade made 1701 New Bedford Road their home for their stay over this past weekend, where a group of men in traditional Civil War garb pitched their tents and stayed overnight.

Upon waking, the group of volunteers dedicated their day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27 teaching visitors from all things about the Civil War from the weaponry from that era and how far it could accurately shoot to what rations a soldier at the time would carry on them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Children and their families had the opportunity to interact with soldiers and their equipment. No reenactment took place, however, there were demonstrations of artillery during the event.

According to volunteer Don Lopuzzo, of the The Second NJ Brigade, the average day in the life of a Civil War soldier would depend on the day.

Mr. Lopuzzo said, “It depends, if they aren’t on campaign and they are in a static camp it would have been run very much to a manual beginning with what’s known as the assembly of the buglers in the morning, which woke the men up followed by reverly, they would have morning roll call, sick call, see if anyone was ill, have breakfast and go through their day drill and all that.”

“If they were on the move, they would get up at dawn and they would march 20 to 30 or more miles a day. Most of a Civil War soldier’s life was boredom. When you read the diaries and their accounts most of the time they were bored out of their minds. If they were on the march, they were just walking and going and going. If they were in camp, there wasn’t much for them to do other than try not to get sick. But then you would have the sporadic moments they were in combat, which was absolute horror. So when you look through their accounts they would have a few hours of absolute hell and then it was back to boredom,” said Mr. Lopuzzo.

During the event, women demonstrators provided a hot dog and sub sandwich lunch for reenactors as well as offering masks and following social distancing guidelines with the public.

The Second NJ Brigade is a 501[c][3] non-profit group of volunteers who are dedicated to commemorating the Civil War through an accurate and educational depiction of living history.

The brigade is a full reenactment which offers a family friendly environment for history-buffs, Civil War buffs and living history enthusiasts who want to make friends, enjoy family time and learn more about the Civil War while educating others.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.