WHS Class of 2021 ready for any challenge

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall High School football field had the crowd and feeling of a homecoming football on Wednesday as the WHS Class of 2021 graduated in front of hundreds of cheering relatives and friends.

Principal Rose Sirchio said this class would “always be special to” her, for their unique situation over the past 15 months of the chaos of the pandemic.

“I applaud you on achieving this milestone in your lives. As you progress through life you will come across situations that require you to be courageous. Certainly, this year you have all demonstrated the ability to perservere, to trust your inner strength, to depend on the love and support of your families and meet life’s challenge with courage and integrity.”

Class Preisdent Isabel Casais, who will be studying at the University of Connecticut next fall welcomed all to the night’s ceremonies. She reflected on the difficulties she and her classmates have had to endure for nearly half of their high school careers.

She thanked all the Wall Township community for their support of their class through the hard times and said she and her classmates were able to make the most with what they were given.

“Class of 2021, we made it,” she said. “We adapted to change and overcame obstacles no other class has had to overcome. We were forced to make the most of our senior year, and I’m pleased to say we did just that.”

Valedictorian Alexis Nerenberg, who will attend University of Texas at Austin to study biochemestry, spoke similarly of the perseverance of her classmates.

She highlighted the success of this year’s sports teams, which claimed four state championships in football, boys soccer, boys gold and girls volleyball.

