Tree ordinance being discussed for borough

POINT PLEASANT — The preservation of local trees continues to be a topic of discussion among Point Pleasant Environmental Commission members.

“We have gotten a lot of feedback from people in town concerned about clear-cutting of lots and we are looking into model ordinances that might be proposed to the town council for adoption,” Chairman Dennis Blazak told The Ocean Star. “It is just something to regulate the cutting of trees within the town.

“We are looking at some of the other towns nearby that have existing ordinances and there are also model ordinances from the Association of New Jersey Environmental Commissions, ANJEC, we are also considering, so we are looking at a number of sources and we’ll discuss the details and propose two or three options to the town council. They will then of course run it through their counsel and make a decision.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The topic of a tree ordinance was first broached during the commission’s May 17 meeting, where a possible incentive program for preserving trees was also discussed.

“Everybody saw the picture I sent around of a neighbor cutting down an oak tree that is probably older than Point Pleasant,” member Mike Romanowski said.

“That tree was not in the way of anything, I don’t know why it was cut down. That tree was healthy as can be but we need to do something about regulation and a tree ordinance in this town. What if we are able to figure out a way to give somebody a tax break [or] an incentive to leave these trees alone?”

Mr. Blazak offered support at the time to get a plan into motion.

“I will send you the Sustainable Jersey tree ordinance action, which has a whole series of model ordinances; some of which apply to very rural counties with lots of forests, and others that apply to us which are more urbanized,” he said. “Take a look at it, take ones that might be suitable and we can then bring those to council.”

During the commission’s June 21 meeting, members were addressed by several local youth, who spoke about projects they are doing to support the local community.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.