Residents voice opposition to Shopper’s Village project

BAY HEAD — Before the vote on the Bay Head Shopper’s Village application by Atlantic Pier Co. takes place next month, residents this week had much to say about how the proposed project might impact the local community.

At a special meeting of the borough planning board June 21, the hearing on the application continued and residents offered their opinions. But there wasn’t a quorum at that meeting, due to several board members having to recuse themselves or being unable to attend, and so the formal vote on the application is expected to take place at a special meeting on July 26 at 6:30 p.m.

At Monday’s meeting, resident Suzie VanShoick said, “I am not a professional planner and I am not a traffic expert, but I have lived here all my life, I have common sense … and it is unbelievable … Common sense tells me this isn’t right, that this isn’t what we want for our town.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Plans were originally approved in June 2015 to redevelop the approximately 31,000-square-foot property located along Bridge and Lake avenues, east of Scow Ditch. The property is located in the B-1 General Business Zone District. The board granted the applicant preliminary and final major site-plan approval, use variances and several bulk variances to demolish the existing commercial structures and two second-floor apartments and construct seven new retail buildings and a two-family residential structure.

Then in January 2018, the board granted an amended approval to maintain the two existing commercial structures – the old Mark, Fore & Strike and the old Young Innocents buildings on Bridge Avenue – and to construct four new retail buildings instead of seven, and the two-family residential structure along Lake Avenue, which has since been constructed. In addition, in May 2018, the board granted Playa Bowls use and parking variances to operate a restaurant in one of the existing structures on Bridge Avenue.

The applicant is now before the planning board to seek approvals for amended preliminary and final major site plans, a use variance, a variance to construct a three-story structure, and two new bulk variances to construct four retail units, a ground-floor parking area and one apartment located on the upper level of the building. The commercial structures with apartments on the upper floor on Bridge Avenue and the two-story residential building on Lake Avenue remain in current plans and no changes are proposed for those.

“I feel like our town has definitely reached capacity and we are overflowing,” resident Jenny Landers said. “We can perhaps avoid what this new construction would bring upon us and I think as a town we need to rally together and maybe … put this to a vote on the ballot and let the residents really decide.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.