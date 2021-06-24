Mr. Smith bids farewell to Point Boro schools

POINT PLEASANT — Superintendent Vincent S. Smith attended his last board of education meeting Monday evening, receiving a fond farewell from members, administrators and residents in attendance.

After more than a decade at the helm, Superintendent Smith officially retires from the Point Pleasant School District June 30.

“I just wanted to thank you. It has been an honor working alongside you. You have made all of us better at our jobs,” Business Administrator Steve Corso said June 21.

“You focussed this district in the right direction for 13 years with your leadership … and I am proud to have worked side-by-side with you. I always felt you treated me as a partner … and we are going to miss you very much.

“Just seeing the reception you have received at some of the schools, you made a tremendous impact not just on the staff, but on the teachers, administration, and the students and we are going to do everything we can to continue to be successful … and I wish you the best in retirement.”

Throughout the last several weeks, students at district schools found numerous ways to say goodbye to the superintendent, from a special “clap out” held at Memorial Middle School to decorative signs lining the walls at Ocean Road Elementary School reading “Congratulations” and “Thank You Mr. Smith,” among many others.

On June 18 Superintendent Smith attended his final commencement ceremony, honoring Point Pleasant Borough High School’s class of 2021 as they embark on a new journey, just as he is.

“Our fearless leader Mr. Smith will be retiring at the end of this month,” Principal Kurt Karcich said during the ceremony.

“I feel forever indebted to him for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to become the high school principal here in the great town of Point Pleasant. He is a great leader and an even better person. Boss we are all going to miss you and wish you well.”

