Manasquan High School celebrates perseverance of Class of 2021

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan High School Class of 2021 closed the chapter on their high school careers Wednesday evening during the school’s 136th commencement ceremony.

The bleachers of Vic Kubu Warrior Field were packed with family, friends and loved ones to celebrate the achievements of the senior class that made the most of its second half of high school during a global pandemic.

“This has been an unprecedented school year and they smashed every obstacle brought before them through perseverance and determination,” Principal Robert Goodall said.

Valedictorian Nina Perone, who will attend Temple University in the fall on a full academic scholarship and major in computer science, encouraged her fellow graduates to continue to make the most of any challenges that come their way.

“These past four years have taught us a very valuable lesson akin to Newton’s first law of motion: your path in life will not always travel in a straight line because outside forces are always bound to act upon you,” she said.

“Moving forward into the next phase of our lives, let’s take what we’ve learned over the past four years and not look at unexpected events as obstacles, but simply as turns in our paths.”

