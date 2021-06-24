Gulls fly at Point Beach High School commencement

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Students of the Point Pleasant Beach class of 2021 are now officially alumni after the district celebrated its commencement on Friday, June 18.

With hugs and smiles, along with several graduation caps blowing around from strong winds, around 100 graduates walked the fields at Antrim Elementary School to accept their diplomas, marking a notable time in their lives.

“Congratulations to the class of 2021,” said graduate Kevin Lachlan Marquis who gave the salutatory address.

“It goes without saying that for us, today is a day like no other. Today may be our last day at school but it is also the start of so much more,” said Mr. Marquis. “Regardless of which path you have chosen, we are on our way to grander things in life.”

Valedictorian Jonathan Tager-Geffner told his fellow classmates that every one of his peers has their own characteristics that make them unique.

“Each of us has a plethora of unique qualities that make us all individuals, not only as together but as people as a school and most importantly as a community,” he said.

He said the class of 2021 was supportive through such a unique ending to a high school experience.

“When our community was at its lowest, we all bent together to support one another,” he said. “Although it was difficult because we did not want to sink, we learned how to swim.”

He said the class could not have done it without the help of the incredible staff and families.

“By listening to others and their experiences, we can all learn from one another and make our communities better,” said Mr. Tager-Geffner.

Students were joined by hundreds of family members as well as borough and school officials.

Board of Education President Michael Ramos told the class of 2021 to embrace what is to come in their lives all while cherishing the past.

“I had the pleasure of knowing so many of our graduates today since their early days at Antrim,” he said. “It’s been an amazing journey of watching you all grow up these last 12 years.”

He said the class of 2021 has surely experienced adversities, notably the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You all adapted and rose to the challenge and you did not let it define you, after all you’re gulls, you’re survivors, you soar,” he said.

Mr. Ramos said he was happy to see families out, in-person, supporting their graduates.

“Thankfully this pandemic is fading into history and life is somewhat returning to a new normal,” said Mr. Ramos. “It’s so nice today to see families together and actual faces in one place.”

School Superintendent Will Smith praised the district, its students and families for working through the past two school years of COVID-19 related concerns.

“This was an extraordinary year in every sense of the word,” said Mr. Smith. “I’d like to recognize our district’s administrative team and members of the finest teaching and support staff in Ocean County who are here with us tonight.”

Mr. Smith also gave a list of advice to the graduates as they move onto bigger and better things.

“There is a way to make our communities stronger, more connected, more inclusive, more forgiving, more informed, more accepting and more patriotic,” said Mr. Smith. “Leave others to create divisiveness based on our differences while you choose a different path, one paved with kindness. Kindness celebrates our common humanity which at our core is the great denominator.”

“Congratulations class of 2021, we love you, lead and love with kindness and the world will be yours to grasp,” Mr. Smith concluded.

Point Pleasant Beach High School Principal Nathan Grosshandler praised the class of 2021.

“You’re all here this evening because you have met the challenges that were put in front of you as you entered this school,” he said.

“I am confident the class of 2021 is certainly leaving our school better than you found it, you have done this through the most uncertain of times,” said Mr. Grosshandler.

“Please follow your passion, explore the world, challenge yourself, do not fear the unknown, take the lead, be a role model, make the world a better place and inspire those around you to be better people,” he said.

Students accepted their diplomas as caps flew in the air.

“Never forget our school on the Jersey Shore is your home. We’re always here to support you as your journey continues,” Mr. Grosshandler concluded.

