Elks Lodge 1698 preparing for fluke tournament

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Sign-ups are underway for the 26th annual Fluke Tournament being presented by Point Pleasant Elks Lodge 1698 next month.

Throughout the last several weeks, the Point Pleasant Elks Fluke Committee has been “full speed ahead” in planning for the July 24 tournament, one of lodge’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

“People are really excited about this because they are finally able to get out. With masks and social-distancing mandates and everything being more relaxed, they are ready to go and it is pretty exciting for us, too,” said tournament director John Veprek Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tournament is once again split into the kayak division and the powerboat division. Registration for the kayak division costs $50 by July 21 or $65 after that date. Registration for the powerboat division is $100 per boat for up to four anglers by July 21, or $150 after that date. There will be an additional $10 cost per person for boats holding more than four fishermen.

According to Mr. Veprek, the tournament has attracted anglers from all over the Eastern Seaboard, with contestants coming from Delaware, Pennsylvania and New York. Some participants in past years have even flown in from Florida, he added.

“We have been consistently around the 200-boat mark. Years and years ago when we started it, we had about 300 boats but the cost of boating and everything has gone up … but we are still the second-largest fluke tournament on the East Coast,” he said. “This year, we are thinking we’ll get between 150 and 200 boats and if you figure four people per boat as an average, it is quite a few people.

The event will kick off the night before on July 23 with a captain’s meeting that must be attended by at least one member of each crew to pick up tournament packets and receive the final rules and regulations and sign any documents.

The start of the tournament will be at 6 a.m. on July 24, when anglers get the signal to head out of the Manasquan Inlet into open waters and begin fishing. The fishing will conclude in the afternoon, as all fish in the powerboat division must be weighed by 3:30 p.m.

“All of the boats are still going to be going out in the morning at 6 o’clock like they normally do. I shoot a flare and all the boats go out of the inlet and they fish all day and come in by 3:30 and then they go to one of three places to weigh their fish — Fisherman’s Supply Co., Brielle Yacht Club and then Sanzari Marina in Bay Head,” Mr. Veprek said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.