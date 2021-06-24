Committee recognizes high school athletes

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Committee recognized the successes of this year’s Wall High School state championship athletic teams that persevered through a complicated year in sports.

The WHS boys soccer team was first honored for its successful season in which it went undefeated on a ride to becoming the Central East Region State Champions.

The WHS boys golf team was recognized for its season as Central Jersey Group II Champions, as well as the overall Group II Champions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The WHS girls volleyball team, Central Jersey Group II State Champions, were also recognized by the township committee for their season.

Finally, the largest team in size and number, the WHS football team, was recognized for its undefeated Shore Conference Superpod Championship.

Mayor Timothy Farrell said he and members of the community really enjoyed watching the football team this past fall, and that the team gave something the community to rally behind after the exhaustion of coping with the pandemic.

“I think this team brought a lot of sunshine to the community in the fall,” the mayor said. “It was pretty grim, and I went to the games like I do each year, but this year was special.”

Coach Anthony Grandinetti thanked the community for its support this year.

“I want to thank everyone here tonight for recognizing the season that we had. It was a unique year but I’m proud of all the guys, all of the coaching staff and all of the support that we get from the community,” he said.

Wall High School student Fiona Gill, who was not present at the meeting, was also recognized as the recipient of the Wall Township Committee Leader Scholarship Award.

DPW HEAD RETIRES

DPW Superintendent Joseph Lentini was also honored with a proclamation from the township committee thanking him for his last eight years of service in the township. He will retire effective July 1.

Township Administrator Jeff Bertrand called Mr. Lentini “a friend,” and thanked him for leaving Wall Township better off than when he got there.

According to Mr. Bertrand, Mr. Lentini, a former employee of the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, was responsible for many major improvements in town such as to the town’s garbage system and the Camp Evans drainage system project. Mr. Bertrand also credited him with improving the Wall Fair to what it is today.

His employment resulted in “immediate improvement of township property and delivery of services to residents.”

Mr. Lentini thanked the Wall Township community and DPW for welcoming him “an outsider” from outside of Wall, and said he truly enjoyed the time he spent working there.

“I took it as a personal challenge to improve [the township] and move it forward,” he said. “I hope I got it moving in the right direction so when the new person comes in … you continue to do that.”

HOLLY BOULEVARD REZONED

The Township Committee also unanimously adopted an ordinance on second reading, rezoning 1511 Holly Blvd. for an affordable-housing site.

There was no public comment on the ordinance.

The site is non-inclusionary, meaning 100 percent of the 150 units will be for affordable housing, contributing to the township’s Mount Laurel obligations. The site is also age-restricted, and 80 percent of the units will be occupied by at least one person that is 55 years or older, according to the ordinance.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

–>

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

–>