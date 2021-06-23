Chunk, the missing dog returns after taking a swim

BY ANTHONY J. GARCIA

THE OCEAN STAR

BRICK — A three-year-old golden retriever spotted while swimming in Barnegat Bay early Tuesday, was safely rescued by two New Jersey State Troopers after having been missing for more than two weeks.

Two troopers of the Point Pleasant Station, Trooper Koehl and Ferdinand, reacted to the report and successfully found Chunk swimming near the Mantoloking bridge. The troopers used a vessel to secure and bring the dog ashore and return him back to his owners, according to State Police.

“Needless to say, he was ecstatic to be reunited with his grateful owners,” said state police in a post on their Facebook page.

Chunk was reported missing from F-Cove by his owners, Marie and Jim Zangaras, on June 6, and was from then on, on the move. Although the Zangaras set up traps in hopes to find him with help from an animal rescue, he was elusive and hadn’t been returned after several sightings.

Video footage shown on ABC 7 Eyewitness News and captured by Hound Hunters of NJ shows Chunk wandering around covered in dirt in a wooded area on Mantoloking Road.

It has been reported that two joggers who recognized the missing dog made the initial call around 7.am. Jim Mathis, who helped save the dog, was on his boat attempting to reel in the pup after he was said to have jumped in the water.

In the end, state police successfully brought the dog safely to land and back to the Zangaras family.

