Virginia P. Sanquini

Virginia P. Sanquini, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 21, 2021, in the presence of loved ones.

Virginia, also known as Ginger Preziosa, was born and grew up on Staten Island. Born to Maria and Domenic Preziosa, she was the youngest of nine children. After she graduated from Curtis High

