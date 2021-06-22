Garnet Gulls fly at Point Beach high school graduation ceremony

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Students of the Point Pleasant Beach Class of 2021 are now officially alumni after the district celebrated its graduation ceremony on Friday, June 18.

With hugs and smiles, along with several graduation caps blowing around from strong winds, around 100 graduates walked the fields at Antrim Elementary School to accept their diplomas marking a notable time in their lives.

“Congratulations to the class of 2021,” said graduate Kevin Lachlan Marquis who gave the Salutatory Address.

“It goes without saying that for us, today is a day like no other,” he said.

“Today may be our last day at school but it is also the start of so much more,” said Mr. Lachlan. “Regardless of which path you have chosen, we are on our way to grander things in life.”

