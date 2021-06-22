Fireman’s Fair, lost to pandemic last year, will return this July

MANASQUAN — In a development sure to cheer residents in Manasquan and surrounding communities, Volunteer Engine Co. #2 has announced that it will hold its 2021 Fireman’s Fair next month. The plan was approved Monday night by the borough council.

The event, which was canceled last year due to safety concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic, is set to take place July 27 through Aug. 1 at Mallard Park, from 6 to 10:30 p.m. each evening.

“I’m so glad it’s coming back,” Mayor Ed Donovan said. “I know it was very difficult … to put everything back together again, not knowing up until the very last minute whether or not it was going to happen.”

“Glad we can make it happen,” Council President Michael Mangan said, also thanking the department of public works and recreation department for working out the details on the event.

“I just wanted to thank the Fireman’s Fair for putting it together. It’s such a great community event,” Councilman Jeff Lee added, “thrilled that it’s back.”

In a Facebook post Monday night, the fire company’s members said they were “thrilled to announce the return of the annual Fireman’s Fair … The 2021 Fireman’s Fair will continue the tradition of rides, games, food tent, and beer garden, plus we will be selling tickets for our $25,000 super 50/50 raffle!” the post adds.

“More details to be announced as we get closer to the Fireman’s Fair!”

