Brick Township Class of ’21 ends ‘challenging’ year ‘beautifully’

BRICK — Brick Township High School held graduation for the class of 2021 after a year and a half of unprecedented adaptations to schooling. Families, faculty and staff met at Keller Memorial Field at 4:00 p.m to recognize the achievements of the graduating class.

Principal William Kleissler took time to recognize over 350 graduates with 91 students graduating with honors, 38 graduating members of the National Honors Society, 13 graduating with a seal of biliteracy, 3 graduating from the Italian Honors Society, 8 graduating from the Thespian Honors Society, 9 STEM graduates and 6 graduates set to serve in the armed forces.

Along with Principal Kleissler the speakers included Superintendent Dr. Thomas Farrell, President of the Brick Township Board of Education, Stephanie Wohlrab, Salutatorian, Anthony Montes de Oca, Student Government Association President, Nicolette Esper, National Honor Society President, Madison McIntosh, Valedictorian, Chau Truong and Senior Class President who presented the turning of the tassel Vincent Gallo.

“This school year was challenging but it’s ending beautifully,” said Stephanie Wohlrab. “As I reflected on what to say today, I thought about how much you all have been through this past year and what came to mind was time: time with your friends and classmates, time with teachers and coaches, time making important memories which make senior year so special. While I cannot give you back that time, I can make a small change in today’s celebration and add a lasting memory.”

“In honor of Brick Township High School class of 2021 we are starting a new tradition. Graduation class photos. We will capture the first Brick Township High School graduation field class photo today, here, right now,” she said. The photograph was shot on the field by a photographer standing on a small ladder to capture the faces of students and staff.

After the new tradition, Principal William Kleissler called up several speakers to represent their class. An address was given by Salutatorian Anthony Montes de Oca. The Cuban-American presented wisdom to the class by way of a quote by Cuban hero Jose Marti, “education is freedom.”

“Although these words feel like lies, and neither Marti or anyone could have predicted the Covid-19 pandemic, they represent a universal truth and reality, a truth that applies even to this year of hardship. Marti meant to depict what education does for us and after receiving such an education and maturing tremendously these past four years, we have actually obtained a greater sense of freedom… This education we have gained at BTHS has allowed us to open our minds to approaching some of society’s greatest dilemmas,” said Mr. Montes de Oca who will be attending the University of Pennsylvania this fall.

Nicollette Esper addressed the class with a personal story about her experience at Brick Township. Ms. Esper explained the harsh reality of the past year and a half for students but reminded the class, “everything was supposed to happen just as it did.”

“Scholars, recognize this does not have to be the best four years of your life. Instead, think of this experience as the first best four years of your life. Go out and make more memories and change the world because every single person here before me has the power to do so.”

After a song called “Fly Away Home” by Pinkzebra was performed by the BTHS Choir, Madison McIntosh took the podium.

“All of us now are on our own personal journey,” she said. “Wherever your path may take you remember the following: unapologetically be yourself, be comfortable being uncomfortable, sometimes a challenge is a necessity to formulate a necessary part of your character.. You all will undoubtedly achieve great things and you are the future.”

Valedictorian, Chau Truong, took her opportunity to speak to thank her family, friends, and staff at Brick Township High School. Ms. Truong

“As you enter the next stage of your life and strive for your endeavors, allow yourself the freedom of failure, be forgiving of yourself. Failure accompanied by growth and wisdom is not truly failure,” she said.

Ms. Truong, who is attending Princeton University in the fall, left her remarks to the class off with a central message regarding the importance of mental health.

“Nothing should take priority over your mental well being. All of this stuff in our lives, jobs, money, ranking, grades, it’s meaningless if you lose yourself in the process of fulfilling your ambitions. Thank you and congratulations again to the class of 2021.”

