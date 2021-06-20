Brick Memorial High School graduates look to brighter future

BRICK TOWNSHIP — After going through of the most challenging and unique high school experiences in memory, the Brick Memorial’s class of 2021 finally turned the page and their tassels on Friday night on the Mustang’s football field.

The gorgeous weather set the stage for a celebratory yet solemn ceremony that reflected on difficulties of the past year such as hybrid scheduling and other hurdles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We learned with time and experience how to be flexible,” said salutatorian Hannah Richardson, who will be studying nursing at the University of Southern Florida this fall.

This year’s class is the 40th to ever to graduate from BMHS, said BMHS principal John Bareesi to the hundreds in green and gold gowns.

Mr. Baressi told all the graduates that their “legacy of perseverance” through the past months will be an inspiration to future generations of Mustangs.

“Embrace this new beginning,” Mr. Bareesi said.

In addition to the hundreds of parents attending in the bleachers, Mayor John Ducey, Superintendant Timothy Farrell and Board of Education president Stephanie Wolhrab were there to send off the graduates.

“You may be leaving BMHS, but you’ll be part of our family forever,” Ms. Wohlrab said.

