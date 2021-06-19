Class of 2021 graduates from Point Pleasant Borough High School

POINT PLEASANT — The class of 2021 moved the tassels on a new chapter in their lives during the 56th Annual Point Pleasant Borough High School Commencement Ceremony at the Pinebelt Stadium at Al Saner Field June 18.

Walking into the ceremony dressed in their black and gold caps and gowns to the sound of Edward Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance,” graduates were advised to cherish the time spent together and know they are prepared for life’s journey thanks to the values instilled in them by their parents and the guidance and lessons provided by their teachers.

“I am so honored to be a part of this class. I have learned more from all of you … and I am so grateful for every single person here,” said valedictorian Soncera “Sunny” Ball, who will be attending Princeton University in the fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We couldn’t have made it through this all alone, there are so many people to thank. The administration … the staff who kept our environment safe and happy, the educators who taught us everything we know, and the amazing and endless support of families that made us who we are today. Thank you, we owe all of you our sincerest gratitude.

“Think of who we were before the pandemic. Every one of us is so much stronger than we were 15 months ago. We learned to adapt and roll with the punches. We’ve learned to … make more memories and to understand that the most important things in life are the things you can’t see or touch … It has been my honor growing up with you class of 2021. I can’t wait to see what we’ll do next.”

Many students will be continuing their academic careers at some of the most prestigious schools in the country including the University of Notre Dame, Purdue University, Stevens Institute of Technology, the New Jersey Institute of Technology and Villanova.

In addition, five members of the class of 2021 will be moving on to serve their country in the United States Armed Forces, which earned a minutes-long round of applause and standing ovation from family and friends in attendance.

During the ceremony Principal Kurt A. Karcich lauded the class of 2021 for their perserverance throughout an extremely tough year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The 203 seniors sitting before us tonight have distinguished themselves as a remarkable group of young adults who have been through an incredible year of challenges and constant change. I could not be prouder of their resiliency and perserverence through the most unusual school year on record,” he said. “Graduates, whether you are continuing your education, joining the workforce or enlisting in the military, know that you are well prepared for your future.

“I think we have all learned so much during the pandemic … As we move forward, I hope that everyone embraces the importance of staying the course and not losing sight of what really matters.

“If there was ever a year to stop, to quit or throw in the towel, this school year would have been the perfect time — being isolated from friends and family, the challenges of remote learning, and just being very limited in what we were allowed to do became extremely stressful and overwhelming for the students. It would have been easy to stop trying and accept the circumstances … our seniors did not give in to these challenges, they did not fall victim to the circumstances.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.