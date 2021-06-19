Brick man charged with distribution of child pornography

BRICK — A Brick Township resident was arrested and charged on Wednesday with the distribution and possession of child pornography, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced.

Luis Castanda-Contreras, 33, of Brick Township, has been charged with Distribution of Child Pornography in violation of N.J.S.A, 2C:24-4b(5)(a)(i), and Possession of Child Pornography in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4b(5)(b)(iii), according to a press release from the prosecutor’s office.

The release states that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that images of child pornography had been uploaded from a residence in Brick Township.

Detectives on the High Tech Crime Unit in the prosecutor’s office linked the images to the residence of Mr. Castanda-Contreras. Working with the Brick Township Police Department, they executed a court-authorized search of the suspect’s home and seized “multiple electronic devices that contained images of child pornography,” the press release states.

Mr. Castaneda-Contreras was then arrested him at his place of employment in Middletown and transported to the Ocean County Jail, pending a detention hearing, the release states, adding that “press and public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.”

