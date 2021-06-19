Arrest made in connection with boardwalk bomb threats in Point Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged after an investigation into two separate bomb threats on the Point Pleasant Beach Boardwalk on June 3 and 4.

Nkosi Jones, of Brick, was charged with two counts of False Public Alarm, a second-degree crime, and two counts of Terroristic Threats, a third-degree crime, according to Police Chief Joseph Michigan in a press release.

“I’d like to thank all of the surrounding agencies that responded on two separate occasions to assist our officers with evacuating and searching the boardwalk,” Mr. Michigan said. “I’d also like to acknowledge the members of my detective bureau for their hard work and efforts in this investigation to locate and identify Mr. Jones as the suspect who made the threatening phone calls on both June 3rd and June 4th.”

Mr. Jones was taken into custody without incident, police said. He was transported to Ocean County Jail pending future court proceedings.

According to police, at approximately 1:15 p.m on June 3, the department responded to the boardwalk area for the report of a business employee receiving a bomb threat via telephone.

“Members of this agency, with the assistance of several other law enforcement agencies, immediately evacuated the boardwalk, beach and all boardwalk businesses,” Police Chief Joseph Michigan said following the incident.

Police said several bomb-detection K9 teams were called in to search the boardwalk.

At approximately 4 p.m., the boardwalk was determined to be safe and the boardwalk reopened to the public.

The following day the boardwalk was evacuated once again following yet another call, according to police.

If anyone has any additional information about these incidents, please contact the Detective Bureau at 732-892-0500 ext. 173.

