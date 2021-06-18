Arrest made in road rage death of Brick Township man

BRICK — An 18-year-old Lakewood man has been charged with vehicular homicide in the death of Sean Avon, 26, of Brick Township, which authorities described as the result of possible road rage incident in the Lanes Mills Road area of Lakewood on June 11.

Avrohom Pam, the man charged in the death, is being held in the Ocean County Jail, awaiting a detention hearing, according to a statement issued by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

“Initial investigation reveals that this is a tragedy of epic proportions for Mr. Avon and his family and an unfortunate consequence of aggressive driving,” Mr. Billhimer said. “This investigation is active and ongoing and may result in additional charges.”

According to the prosecutor, Mr. Avon succumbed to injuries received when his 2012 Ford Mustang collided head-on with a 2019 Honda CRV driven by John Arendt, Jr., 73, of Brick Township. Mr. Arendt’s vehicle had been pushed into oncoming northbound traffic on Lanes Mills Road by a 2021 Ford Van driven by Mr. Pam.

The statement from the prosecutor’s office said that a “verbal altercation” between Mr. Pam and Mr. Arendt “precipitated the motor vehicle crash,” which was said to have occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on June 11.

According to the statement, Mr. Avon was seriously injured in the collision and was transported to Ocean Medical Center in Brick Township, where he was pronounced dead.

A funeral service was planned for Thursday evening at the O’Brien Funeral Home in Brick. An obituary posted by the funeral home said that Mr. Avon “had worked as an auto mechanic for Auto Lenders in Lakewood. It was his dream job and he was so proud of what he did.”

“Sean was always trying to better himself and his end goal was to own his own shop. When he was not working on the clock he was always working on his prized Mustang or Thunderbird or countless other projects. Sean loved to golf and loved the Yankees and any free time he had he wanted to be outdoors. He was extremely crafty and could fix or make anything out of whatever was nearby.”

A GoFundMe campaign for Mr. Avon’s family raised over $35,000, surpassing a goal of $30,000 in five days, according to the listed organizer, Heather Mae Wisser.

“The generosity is so overwhelming and it just shows how many people Sean touched in this short time on earth,” Ms. Wisser wrote. “Sean’s wife is at a loss for words with how incredible everyone has been through this time.”

Mr. Arendt, who was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, was listed in stable condition.



According to the prosecutor’s statement, Mr. Pam “did not require medical attention” at the scene but was taken to Ocean Medical Center “for a blood draw, pursuant to a court authorized warrant.” He was then processed at Lakewood Township Police Headquarters and transported to the Ocean County Jail.

Participating in the investigation were the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit – Vehicular Homicide Squad, Lakewood Township Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, all commended by Mr. Billhimer “for their combined assistance.”

“Anyone in possession of information concerning this investigation is urged to contact Detective Anthony Carrington, III, of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-9027, or Detective Patrick Kearns of the Lakewood Township Police Department at 732-363-0200,” Prosecutor Billhimer said.

