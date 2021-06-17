Residents fight off kayak launch plan in Point Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Plans for a kayak launch in Cooks Creek at Harvard Avenue were halted Tuesday night after more than 50 residents of the area turned out to raise objections during a borough council meeting.

The project, brought by the borough’s Open Space Committee, dates back several years, according to officials, and was initially approved by the borough council in 2020 for the purpose of providing more access to Lake Louise for residents and visitors.

According to officials, a “few thousand dollars” was already spent on engineering costs for the site.

In the face of opposition from residents of Harvard and Randall avenues, however, the council voted to drop the project and seek an alternative location.

The large presence of opponents at Tuesday’s meeting followed a barrage of emails sent to the borough council the previous week. Many residents said they had been unaware of the project until receiving letters from the borough notifying them that work would start.

Residents who spoke against the ramp plan said it would impact the safety of their families and worsen associated quality-of-life issues.

Eric Seaberg, who lives on Randall Avenue, said he had not known about the 2020 selection of the site.

“I was unaware of this passing like … all our neighbors,” he said. “We were unaware that anything even transpired … we didn’t get anything in the mail.”

“As you see this block is a very tight-knit block,” said Mr. Seaberg. “We’re concerned about our safety on the block first and foremost.”

Mr. Seaberg said the area is not suitable for traffic that would be generated by the ramp, even if it is only one or two cars at a time, due to the narrow street end on Harvard Avenue.

Anthony Abdy, who also lives on Randall Avenue, said because of the number of children in the area who play at the street end, congestion from dropoff and pick-up, would cause problems for residents in the area.

“It’s just not a good spot,” said Ms. Abdy. “There’s too much going on in the area.”

“There’s four driveways; not only can’t the residents get out, they can’t get in,” he said.

John Cheasty said the Harvard Street end is one of the narrowest streets in Point Pleasant Beach.

“I just think it’s a bad street,” he said. “You can’t put two cars side by side, one going in, one going out. It’s just not going to work.”

Many other residents gave their opinions to council regarding the location and how it may bring trash and congestion to the area.

Around half the objectors present at the meeting were members of the Lake Louise Property Owners Association. According to the borough, officials met with association members to talk about the launch site when it was first being visited.

Borough officials and Lake Louise Property Owners Association members disagreed on the accounts of meetings between the parties, where the borough was told the location was approved by the association. Members said they were not sold on the location.

Councilman Doug Vitale said the project should be revisited.

“As a liaison to Rec and Open Space, I want recreation for our kids and we need it, but I agree, maybe we should go back to the drawing board and look for other areas,” said Mr. Vitale.

Council President Arlene Testa agreed.

“Of course, I want people to have access and our children and residents to enjoy the waterways but we can find a better place,” said Ms. Testa. “Again I have to respect the residents over there.”

“I hope that we can find a place for everyone … But listen, we do need to find a place for our residents and our children so we all have to work together on this matter, because we can’t always say no, no, no.”

Anne Lightburn, who is on the Open Space Committee and chairs the Environmental Commission, was in favor of putting in the kayak ramp.

“I looked at what happened with the skateboard park. We are going to give kids an opportunity … fathers and mothers to come down and get a kid on a kayak and go safely out into a very quiet lake,” said Ms. Lightburn.

“I view this as a very safe place for families to bring children down there to get their feet wet and show them how to do it,” she said. “They can get into the shallow part of the lake.”

Carolyn Mulkeen said she was also for the kayak launch.

“This town has very little things for children to do,” she said. “I am tired of going to the Boro or to another county or town like Bay Head to put a kayak in for smaller kids.”

“There is no reason that this town cannot provide recreation for children.”

Kim and Tim Allen said they want more water access in Point Pleasant Beach.

“We live in a town with a bunch of water and everyone in the town should have access to that water,” said Ms. Allen. “Make it easier for the people who live in a seaside town to use the water.”

She said she lives on Ocean Avenue and knows that there will be busy streets and people recreating on the beach and lakes throughout the summer. She says that is something that comes along with living in Point Pleasant Beach.

