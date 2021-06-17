Mantoloking hires new part-time administrator

MANTOLOKING — The borough has hired Brett Radi to fill the newly created part-time borough administrator role to aid with day-to-day tasks in Mantoloking.

Mr. Radi has experience in municipal government that stretches over 30 years, and previously served as the borough administrator and mayor of Hillsboro Township. Mr. Radi then served as the Somerset County clerk.

“It’s a beautiful community,” said Mr. Radi. “I appreciate the opportunity the mayor and council have given to me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He and his family have lived part-time in Manasquan since 2009. They live, as well, in Somerset County.

“From what I can see you have a tremendous staff and I’m truly blessed to hear that, but I’m here to maximize our opportunities,” said Mr. Radi.

The new administrator said he will work to search for and fulfill grants, fight to keep taxes low and guide the borough through challenges.

“I am very familiar with flooding and the issues presented by flooding,” said Mr. Radi, noting a pressing issue in the borough,

Mr. Radi said he will establish regular office hours once his schedule is set. He hopes to be in the borough daily all summer long.

“Brett, besides working in borough hall, he serves the community,” said Councilwoman Lynn O’Mealia. “His office has an open-door policy, his door is open to the staff and to any member of the community who has a concern that he can help solve.”

“Hopefully, if I do my job correctly, I should be able to know most of everybody who lives in the borough,” said Mr. Radi.

Mr. Radi’s position assists officials and staff while preserving the character and culture specific to the Borough of Mantoloking. He is set to earn between $30,000 and $60,000 per year.

The position is to provide “structured managerial support” to improve borough operations and mitigate the potential disruption occasioned by the turnover of elected officials.

Officials hope a part-time administrator will improve borough operations and services by serving as a liaison to better facilitate communication and cooperation among departments, the mayor and council.

The creation of the position has been at the center of the discussion by the council over the past year. Discussion in 2017 prompted the initial effort to look into the proposed position.

Ultimately, a report developed by Cotter Strategies outlining borough processes recommended the creation of the position. Last year, the council created the Municipal Administrator Advisory Committee which, after months of work, found a need for the position.

“I think that our process has been somewhat lengthy, but that’s appropriate in this case,” said Mantoloking Mayor Lance White. “I think you all agree that as time goes on, you will think this is a good ending for our process.”

Mayor White thanked members of the committee, Peter Fasolo, Nancy Van Duyne and Susan Voorhees, all residents, and council members Brad Batcha and Doug Nelson, for their work throughout the process. The mayor also extended thanks to Councilwoman O’Mealia and Borough Attorney Jean Cipriani for their efforts.

Check out our other Mantoloking stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.