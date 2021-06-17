Councilman calls 2021 budget an inaccurate reflection of spending

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Councilman Bob Santanello challenged borough officials and Mayor Paul Kanitra Tuesday night claiming the borough did not accurately represent spending in the 2021 budget.

“We budgeted $225,000 for engineering fees this year, the entire year,” said Mr. Santanello. “As of June first, we’re at $300,000 spent already, $75,000 over already and only halfway through the year.”

Mr. Santanello said he plans to contact the state to ask them to reject the budget in hopes the borough’s finance committee would be able to create a “fact-based, realistic budget.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted the additional money spent this year could be taken from the borough’s surplus, something he believed should not be common practice.

“The mayor is going to make a comment about how we’re going to make a bunch of money off this, but it doesn’t bring back the money that we’ve taken out of the surplus,” said Mr. Santanello.

Mr. Santanello agreed that using surplus money last year was needed as the effects of COVID-19 were unexpected, but thinks going forward, it would hurt the borough.

“We call it an emergency reserve because it’s for emergencies,” he said. “Legal fees and attorney fees are not emergencies.”

Mayor Kanitra defended the budget and said money spent on engineering thus far in 2021 has gone toward improvements in the borough.

“We applied for $1 million dollars for Channel Drive, we got it,” said the mayor. “So right then and there we’re up. It’s going to not only fix up Channel Drive, it’s going to increase the home values of every home on Channel Drive. It’s going to increase the tax base of the blighted properties on Channel Drive and it’s going to attract developers.”

He said engineering costs also went toward the Historic Preservation District, the Master Plan revisions and grants for electric vehicle charging stations.

“We have a grant outstanding for the New Jersey BikeWays, to have bike plans and arrows painted on the streets so we can make it safer for our kids,” he said.

Councilman Santanello still said the budget was “not based in reality” and felt the borough should have better budgeted for the spending.

“My concern goes back to the same thing, I’ve got no problem with the governing body wanting to make Point Beach better, but all these things cost a lot of money,” he said.

“If the voters want to pay higher taxes, that’s their choice, but they have a right to know what we’re spending it on and how much we’re spending.”

Mr. Kanitra responded and said he feels the spending was justified and the noted projects will bring tax revenue into the borough while raising property values.

“It is on me,” the mayor said in response. “I’m quite happy that we spent this money.”

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.