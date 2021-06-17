Brielle BOE doubles down on message to Murphy

BRIELLE — The Brielle Board of Education is asking Gov. Phil Murphy to cede to local school leaders all decision-making regarding health protocols for the remainder of the coronavirus pandemic.

At its meeting on June 16, the board passed a resolution that goes a step beyond a June 8 letter sent from the district to the governor urging him to lift – in time for the September school-year start – the mandate requiring the wearing of face coverings inside school buildings.

The June 16 resolution states that the board “believes that the administration of public schools is best accomplished locally, by administrators and board members most familiar with the strengths, weaknesses, wants and needs of the schools and the school community,” and that the local district “is in the best position to quickly implement, remove, or revise COVID-19 mitigation strategies based on facts specific to the local region and school district.”

The board’s resolution urges the governor and the state Department of Education [NJDOE] to “rescind all mandatory provisions within Executive Order No. 175, ‘The Road Back: Restart and Recovery Plan for Education,’ ” as well as any supplemental guidance, including any regarding face masks.

In his press briefing on June 7, the governor loosened the school mask mandate, stating that “School officials are empowered to relax masking among students and staff in their buildings, given extreme weather conditions,” and many local districts, including Manasquan, Wall and Point Pleasant, responded by making masks optional indoors.

At Brielle Elementary School, the rules were eased starting June 14 by Superintendent Christine Carlson, who said masks would be optional outdoors. While inside the building “in response to increased temperatures and relative humidity, students who are experiencing excessive heat and a hard time breathing” may remove their masks while seated at their desks, she said. But when moving around or while in the hallways, masks were still required.



