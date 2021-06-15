Lucy C. McClennen

By
Star News Group Staff
-
110 views

Lucy C. McClennen, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

She was born to Frank and Carmella Cilano on March 18, 1934, in Englewood. She was the oldest of six children. Surviving are two sisters: Frances and Kathy, four daughters: Beth Anne Hawkins and husband Tony, Patricia McLeod, Lisa Cilento and husband Richard

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.