Lucy C. McClennen, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
She was born to Frank and Carmella Cilano on March 18, 1934, in Englewood. She was the oldest of six children. Surviving are two sisters: Frances and Kathy, four daughters: Beth Anne Hawkins and husband Tony, Patricia McLeod, Lisa Cilento and husband Richard
