Sean A. Avon

Sean Arthur Avon, 26, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 11, 2021. Sean Arthur Avon, 26, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Born in Brick and raised in Toms River, Sean has lived in Brick for the last five years.

Sean worked as an auto mechanic for Auto Lenders in Lakewood. It was his dream job and he was so proud of what