Masks optional for Wall students Monday and Tuesday due to humidity

WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Township’s superintendent sent a letter home to families on Sunday informing them that masks would be “mask optional” on Monday June 14 and Tuesday June 15 due to forecasts of high humidity.

Superintendent Tracy Handerhan said she spent the day Sunday reviewing the district’s classroom temperatures before making the decision. She said she will make a decision soon regarding Wednesday.

“On Tuesday I will once again review the classroom climate conditions for Wednesday,” she wrote.

Central Elementary School had to send students in classrooms on school’s second floor home last Monday for remote learning due to excessive heat and a broken air conditioning system that has since been fixed.

Following Governor Phil Murphy’s announcement giving districts permission to make decisions regarding masks in hot weather, Wall Township schools updated its mask policy last week.

Students no longer have to wear masks when they are outdoors or on buses. Also, students are required to wear masks in classrooms with functioning air conditioning. Students will not be required to wear masks in classrooms without adequate air conditioning and ventilation.

Many parents have said that these requirements are still too strict as many surrounding districts have gone completely mask-optional.

The next Wall Board of Education Meeting will be on Tuesday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wall High School Cafeteria.