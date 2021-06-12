Jack Slocum contributed to this report.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — As two days of showboating come to a close, powerboat racers entered in this year’s Point Pleasant Breach Grand Prix are ready to compete.

The action begins at noon Sunday off the coast of Point Pleasant Beach, where spectators will be able to view the competition from the beachfront. The second race of the day is expected at 2 p.m. The track for both races will take competitors south to Bay Head before returning back to the start line, at the Manasquan Inlet.

This is the first Grand Prix since the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to cancel to 2020 races. Toni Pottoff, president of the Offshore Powerboat Association [OPA], said that it is good to be back after a year’s hiatus.

“I am very excited and very happy that we could have a normal race this weekend,” she said, adding that she had not been not certain that the race could return in 2021. When COVID-19 restrictions began to be lifted across the state, the OPA and borough had six weeks to put the show together, she said.

“It feels like we didn’t miss last year … it just seems normal, everything is back.”

While some residents are most excited about the racing, others are just happy to see another local tradition returning after a year of pandemic restrictions.

“It feels great to be back out after COVID,” said borough resident Helen Schulter. “The community needed this. “We’re excited to have the boat race this year. It’s a long-standing tradition that we’re happy to have back here again. It’s part of Point Beach history, so we love it.”

On Friday, powerboats lined up along Arnold Avenue in the borough’s downtown area, giving residents a chance to see the vessels up close and meet the teams that will be competing on Sunday.

Many of the team members came from out of state to participate, and are enthused to see the event return to Point Pleasant Beach.

“I’ve been here years ago as a spectator and I love this town,” said Kenny Bolinger of Harrisburg PA, driver and owner of Fastboys Racing. “I think it’s a good place because you could watch the race really well, and it’s a rough water race, so anybody could win this race,” Kenny Bolinger, from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. “It’s not just who has the fastest boat, it’s about whose boat can stay together and finish the race.”

The Shocker team is making their competitive debut. Driver Chris Colman said he and few friends got together to form a team and buy a boat.

“We are sort of treating this race as a practice, it’s a place to get some experience and hours on the race course,” he said. “It’s hard to find this boat’s limit until somebody passes us.”

The powerboats are being kept at the parking lot of the Point Pleasant Beach Train Station, on Arnold Avenue. On Saturday the boats were loaded onto trailers and paraded around Point Pleasant Beach to generate excitement for tomorrow’s race. Horns blared and crowds cheered and the vessels were towed down Arnold and Ocean avenues.

As onlookers viewed the variety of vessels over the past two days, many were also choosing who to cheer for on Sunday.

“This is great, it’s great to be able to come back, walk around, and check everything out. It was disappointing last year when the race was canceled,” said Eric Stark, who said he is rooting for Typhoon.

Glenn Paesano said that the Grand Prix weekend also gives he and his neighbors a chance to get out and mingle.

“We go to the races every year. We live a block from the beach so we can hear it from our house,” he said.

“We watch every year and come look at the boats. I’m rooting for Bounty Hunter. He’s old, he’s a classic, that’s the one I remember the most.”

