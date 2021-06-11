Power outages Tuesday, Wednesday in Spring Lake Heights

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The community was hit with power outages twice this week, affecting only a couple hundred customers on Tuesday evening, but thousands more on Wednesday morning.

Tuesday evening’s outage, which happened during a thunderstorm around 5:35 p.m., was caused by a lightning strike, said Christopher Hoenig, a spokesman for Jersey Central Power & Light Co. That outage affected approximately 200 customers; there were staged restorations with the last customer returned to service at 7:36 p.m.

“The Wednesday outage was due to a transmission line fault. That knocked virtually the entire town out, approximately 95% of customers in all. That fault affected approximately 17,000 customers total in the Wall Township and Spring Lake areas,” in seven towns in all, Mr. Hoenig said.

The outage happened around 7:30 a.m., and most customers [all but 1,300 of the original 17,000] were restored within 30 to 40 minutes of the original repair, he said. The remaining were back up before 10:50 a.m.

Regarding the Wednesday morning outage, John Spalthoff, the Spring Lake Heights school superintendent, said “We handled it well.

“When power went out at 7:50 we sent a notification to families shortly thereafter that we would hold the kids outside until it came back on. Arrival begins at 8:10 and the teachers, students, and parents were great. Fortunately, the power was back on by 8:40 and we were back in the building,” he said.

