Manasquan schools will go ‘mask-optional’ beginning Friday, June 11

MANASQUAN — Students and staff will no longer be required to wear face coverings for the balance of the school year, Superintendent Frank Kasyan has announced.

In a letter to the school community, posted in social media, Mr. Kasyan said the district was taking the step “in the spirit” of recent comments by Gov. Phil Murphy that local school officials should take the impact of warming temperature on classrooms, especially those without air conditioning, into account and make “the best decision” for their students.

“We are appreciative that the Governor has come to the realization that local school districts and boards of education are best equipped to make decisions for their communities,” Superintendent Kasyan wrote. “Indeed, we have been asking for this for some time now.”

Noting “the recent hot weather,” he added, “effective tomorrow, June 11, Manasquan schools will become “mask-optional” for students and staff. Students and staff no longer need to wear face coverings in our schools if they choose not to do so. Of course, individuals retain the choice to wear a face covering if they so choose.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/ ADVERTISEMENT

[subscribe_CS]