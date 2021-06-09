MANASQUAN — Manasquan High School brought back Squan-A-Thon on Friday, June 4 raising $140,090 for local children with pediatric cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

According to Squan-A-Thon advisor Ryan Basaman, the total includes more than $16,000 raised during this year’s event and over $123,000 from last year’s fundraising efforts.

“It was amazing. This year’s Squan-A-Thon was definitely different,” Ms. Basaman said. “I was really, really happy with the way that it turned out.”

Instead of the typical 12-hour dance marathon held overnight in the high school gym, Squan-A-Thon took the event outdoors on Friday afternoon. The event included dancing, games, inflatables and more activities, Ms. Basaman said, adding that students also volunteered to do face painting and provide music.

Ms. Basaman said she was thankful for “all the people just trying their very, very best to make Squan-A-Thon what it always is, even though we only had three weeks.”

“Our students in Manasquan High School, not just the committee, recognized … despite COVID, despite the pandemic people still have cancer,” she said, adding that a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer every seven minutes.

“This is not every couple of weeks. This is happening all of the time in our community, in the state, in the country, in the world. They understand that and I think that having Squan-A-Thon was important for the kids and the community and the committee.”

This year’s event may have been smaller in scale, but Ms. Basaman was happy to see a larger community presence.

