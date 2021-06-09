BELMAR — Local parents have gathered together to create the Belmar/Lake Como Kids Activity Club, which is open to all children who want to take part, not just in the Manasquan High School sending district.



Created by Belmar Elementary School Preschool Teacher Jackie Dahrouge and her husband B.J, board of education member Antoinette Aumack and her husband Mark, and Rosemary Carson, the club focuses on re-socializing students after the isolation brought on by the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new organization will have its first fundraiser, an adult prom, July 9 at the Spring Lake Manor at 7 p.m., with registration open now.

“During COVID a few moms got to talking and we realized many children were getting depressed, anxiety and fear were setting in with kids and they were beginning to become content with staying inside and playing video games and/or just becoming addicted to their screens,” Ms. Dahrouge said. “A lot are now involved in outside sports, et cetera, but we felt the children were lacking basic fun of being a child, making new friends, enjoying the old ones and the true sense of community. We want to bring back the old school, small town feel.’”

The cost of admission is $73 per person, which includes dinner and dancing along with beer and wine.

For tickets, those interested in attending are invited to call Ms. Dahrouge at 732-861-0325, Ms. Aumack at 732-580-2468 or Ms. Carson at 732-740-2172.

The activities club hopes to schedule a wide range of events for children up to eighth grade. Activities include movie nights, kickball games, fashion shows, youth dances, carnivals, arcade nights and pool parties.

According to Ms. Dahrouge, the club has spoken with Lake Como Mayor Kevin Higgins about utilizing the fields at 22nd Avenue. The club is also reaching out to high school students to help with events.

