Manasquan Class of 2021 celebrates senior prom outdoors

MANASQUAN — More than 300 students dressed in gowns and tuxedos on Saturday night for a beloved high school rite of passage — senior prom.

Manasquan High School Principal Robert Goodall described the night as a magical night to remember that exceeded everyone’s expectations.

“Everyone who I’ve spoken to said they were thrilled with how the prom turned out,” he said.

Unlike in years past, the senior prom on Saturday, June 5 was held outside on the high school’s tennis courts under a large tent.

“I give kudos to Abby O’Shea, who is our class president and her cabinet for the senior class. They did all of the planning, with Ms. [Lisa] Crowning and Ms. [Meghan] Hillman, who are the senior class advisors.

“They just did a tremendous job in putting it all together. There was attention to detail in the presentation of the prom and it was just a fabulous night.”

The school originally discussed holding the prom at an airport hangar in Wall Township, which didn’t pan out, and researched other potential outdoor venues.

“But in the end we kept coming back to having it on campus,” Mr. Goodall said, noting that the school district had leased a tent for such activities.

Although there may have been some skepticism about having prom on campus and under the tent, Mr. Goodall said the students had a great time and were happy with the event.

