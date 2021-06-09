John Edward Johannessen

By
Star News Group Staff
-
94 views

John E. Johannessen “Pookie,” 36, of Point Pleasant, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 4, 2021.

John was born and raised in Point Pleasant. He was happiest on a boat with a fishing pole in hand, watching football and rooting against whatever team you wanted to win, or dancing to some of the best

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.