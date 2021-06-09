John Edward Johannessen

John E. Johannessen “Pookie,” 36, of Point Pleasant, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 4, 2021.
John was born and raised in Point Pleasant. He was happiest on a boat with a fishing pole in hand, watching football and rooting against whatever team you wanted to win, or dancing to some of the best
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required! Register now —>